Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Remains out Tuesday

Betts (side) remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Betts left Sunday's game against the Mets with left side soreness but was expected to play Tuesday. He'll wind up missing at least one start, but nothing so far suggests he's in for an extended absence. J.D. Martinez will move out to right field Tuesday, with Eduardo Nunez serving as the designated hitter.