Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Remains out Tuesday
Betts (side) is out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's tilt against the Blue Jays, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Betts is continuing to recover from tightness in his left side, and while it was thought he could return Tuesday, the Red Sox are playing it safe by keeping him out of the lineup. Brock Holt will man right field and bat seventh in his place. It's unclear if Betts will return for Wednesday's series finale against Toronto.
