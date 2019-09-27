Play

Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Returns as expected

Betts (foot) is back in the lineup as expected Friday against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

A sore foot had kept Betts out of action since Tuesday but evidently didn't threaten his season. He won't take the field Friday but will lead off as the designated hitter. It's possible he fills that role for the duration of the season's final series.

