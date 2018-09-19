Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Returns to lineup Wednesday

Betts (side) is back in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, leading off as the designated hitter, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Betts left Sunday's game against the Mets with a sore left side and sat out Tuesday's contest. He's not yet ready to field, but he'll be back as a hitter, as the Red Sox continue to be somewhat cautious with their star outfielder. J.D. Martinez will make another start in right field.

