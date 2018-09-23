Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Returns to outfield

Betts will start in right field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Indians, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

After resting the past two games, Betts will rejoin the lineup in his familiar spot atop the order, but the fact that he's playing the outfield is the more notable development. Since exiting last Sunday's series finale against the Mets with left side soreness, Betts had been limited to designated-hitter duties over his subsequent two starts. Now that he's back in right field again, it appears safe to conclude the Red Sox are comfortable with Betts' health heading into the final week of the regular season.