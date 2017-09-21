Play

Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Rips triple, homer in win over O's

Betts went 2-for-4 with a triple, a homer, a walk, two RBI and three runs in Wednesday's 9-0 rout of the Orioles.

Compared to last season, this has been a disappointing year for Betts, who has only 23 homers (down from 31) and a .263 average (down from .318), Still, with 24 steals, 96 RBI and 96 runs to his credit, Betts hasn't exactly been lagging in his fantasy contributions.

