Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Scores three runs

Betts went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored Sunday against the Astros.

Betts scored each time he reached base Sunday, bringing his season total to 116. He had a big weekend series against the Astros, recording seven hits in 11 at-bats to go along with five runs scored. He continues to rank among the top American League hitters in most statistics, solidifying his status as one of the best young hitters in the game.