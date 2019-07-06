Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Scores three times

Betts went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored in Friday's win over the Tigers.

Betts filled his role as leadoff man well, causing the Tigers trouble all evening. He doubled and scored in the first, singled and scored in the third, hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth and singled and scored in the eighth. He now has eight runs in four games in the month of July.

