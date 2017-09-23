Play

Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Betts was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds due to a left foot contusion, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Betts was set to start Saturday, but he will get a day off instead after fouling a ball off his leg Friday night. Chris Young will enter the lineup in Betts' place.

