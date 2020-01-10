Play

Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Sets record with $27 million deal

Betts agreed to a one-year, $27 million deal with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

This beats Nolan Arenado's record of $26 million for an arbitration-eligible player. Betts, who has been the subject of trade rumors, now comes with cost certainty for whoever he ends up playing for in 2020.

