Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Sets record with $27 million deal
Betts agreed to a one-year, $27 million deal with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
This beats Nolan Arenado's record of $26 million for an arbitration-eligible player. Betts, who has been the subject of trade rumors, now comes with cost certainty for whoever he ends up playing for in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
Tracker: Rays deal prospect to pad depth
From what the Shogo Akiyama signing means for the Reds outfield to what Luis Robert's long-term...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...