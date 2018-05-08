Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Should play Tuesday

Betts should be able to play against the Yankees on Tuesday after departing Sunday's game in the second inning with a right shoulder contusion, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The final word on Betts' availability won't be confirmed until prior to game-time Tuesday, but he will have had a day-and-a-half to overcome the injury. "He didn't feel great," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "So I just took him out. Just makes sense for us. A day and a half off. It should be something day-to-day. Hopefully ready for Tuesday." Betts remained in the game after taking a throw off his shoulder blade while running from first to second base, before leaving after his second at-bat in the second inning.