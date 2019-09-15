Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Sits again Sunday

Betts (foot) remains on the bench Sunday against the Phillies, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Betts missed Saturday's game with a sore foot and will sit for at least one more contest. It's possible he'll be able to return Tuesday against the Giants following Monday's scheduled off day. J.D. Martinez will be the right fielder for Sunday's contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories