Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Sits out Tuesday

Betts is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Betts is off to a strong start to the season, collecting six hits in the team's first five games. Without the luxury of the designated hitter in a National League park, however, he'll head to the bench for a night off. J.D. Martinez will head to right field to take his place for the evening.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories