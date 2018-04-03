Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Sits out Tuesday
Betts is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Betts is off to a strong start to the season, collecting six hits in the team's first five games. Without the luxury of the designated hitter in a National League park, however, he'll head to the bench for a night off. J.D. Martinez will head to right field to take his place for the evening.
