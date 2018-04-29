Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Sitting out Sunday vs. Rays
Betts (hamstring) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
While the right hamstring injury that forced Betts out of Saturday's game isn't considered major, the Red Sox will err on the side of caution and hold the star outfielder out of the starting nine for the second Sunday in a row. According to Chad Jennings of The Athletic Boston, Red Sox skipper Alex Cora hinted that Betts was due for an off day in the near future anyway, so the hamstring issue may have provided as good of reason as any to rest the 25-year-old. With Betts sitting, J.D. Martinez will be pressed into duty in the outfield, while second baseman Eduardo Nunez assumes Betts' leadoff spot.
