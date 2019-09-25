Play

Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Slated to return Friday

Betts (foot) is expected to rejoin the lineup Friday against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Betts exited Tuesday's game with a sore left foot and will remain sidelined for a pair of games before rejoining the starting lineup Friday for Boston's final series of the season. Gorkys Hernandez is starting in right field in place of Betts on Wednesday.

