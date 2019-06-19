Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Slugs 12th homer

Betts went 1-for-6 with two walks, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Twins.

His 13th-inning blast kept the game going after Minnesota had taken the lead, but Boston would eventually fall in 17 innings. Betts has had a sluggish June, slashing .206/.357/.412 with three homers and two steals in 17 games, but he has reached base safely in 10 straight contests.