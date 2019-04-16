Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Slumping before road trip
Betts went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Monday's 8-1 loss to Baltimore.
After hitting a home run in Boston's home opener last Tuesday, Betts went just 2-for-18 for the remainder of the homestand and is batting just .222. He and the Red Sox head out on the road for series against the Yankees, then Rays.
