Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Smacks 18th homer Wednesday

Betts went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Orioles.

It's his first homer in two games since returning from his abdominal injury and 18th of the season. Betts now sports a .352/.430/.741 slash line on the year as he stakes a strong early claim to his possible first AL MVP Award.

