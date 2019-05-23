Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Smashes eighth homer
Betts went 1-for-3 with three walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays.
Toronto was smart to pitch around him earlier in the game, as Betts crushed a Joe Biagini fastball to straightaway center field in the 12th inning when he finally got something to hit. The outfielder is slashing .290/.405/.486 through 48 games with eight homers, four steals, 24 RBI and 42 runs.
