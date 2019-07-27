Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Smashes three homers

Betts went 4-for-5 with three home runs, five RBI and four runs in a 10-5 victory against the Yankees on Friday.

The 2018 AL MVP had three homers by the end of the fourth inning, giving him a few chances to tie a major league record with four home runs in a game, but Betts doubled and grounded out in his last two at-bats. Still, the three-homer night brings Betts up to 18 home runs and elevates his slugging percentage to .507 this year. He is hitting .289 with 49 extra-base hits, 54 RBI, 96 runs and 12 steals in 408 at-bats this season.