Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Snaps RBI drought

Betts went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Rays.

The Red Sox have lost six of their last eight, which roughly corresponds to a hitting slump for Betts who entered Sunday's contest batting .158 (6-for-38) without an RBI over the last nine games. The bright spot was Betts stealing a base -- his 26th -- for the second straight day. As has often been the case with Betts, when he slumps at the plate, he tries to make up for it on the basepaths.

