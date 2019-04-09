Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Socks third homer

Betts went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer off Matt Shoemaker during Boston's 7-5 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Betts cut the lead to two with his leadoff homer in the sixth. The reigning American League MVP is batting .255 with three homers, seven RBI and 10 runs scored over 12 games.

