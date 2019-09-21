Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Starting in right field

Betts will start in right field and bat leadoff Saturday against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The Red Sox had previously indicated that Betts wouldn't play the field during the series, with the team not wanting to risk a setback with his foot on the artificial turf in Tampa Bay. Betts ultimately gained clearance to return to right, though manager Alex Cora said Friday that Betts would sit for one of the four games, so expect Betts to be absent either Sunday or Monday.