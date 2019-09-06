Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Stays hot

Betts went 2-for-4 with a double and solo home run in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Twins.

Betts continued a hot stretch during which he's 13-for-28 with five homers and nine RBI over the last six games. After enduring a lethargic first half, Betts has come around since the All-Star break, posting a 1.002 OPS.

