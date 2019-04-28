Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Still heating up
Betts went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 2-1 loss to the Rays on Saturday.
The 2018 AL MVP started horribly, but he's 13-for-30 (.433) with two homers and six RBI in the last seven games. He still has more work to do in the average category, but considering the slow start, owners should be just fine with his .267/.370/.485 slash line along with five home runs, 13 RBI and 20 runs. The biggest concern, though, is the lack of steals. Betts swiped 30 bags a year ago, but has just one stolen base through a month of 2019. While he may get more opportunities to steal as he gets on base more during the final five months, Betts having one stolen base attempt in 27 games is still a little alarming.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...