Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Still heating up

Betts went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 2-1 loss to the Rays on Saturday.

The 2018 AL MVP started horribly, but he's 13-for-30 (.433) with two homers and six RBI in the last seven games. He still has more work to do in the average category, but considering the slow start, owners should be just fine with his .267/.370/.485 slash line along with five home runs, 13 RBI and 20 runs. The biggest concern, though, is the lack of steals. Betts swiped 30 bags a year ago, but has just one stolen base through a month of 2019. While he may get more opportunities to steal as he gets on base more during the final five months, Betts having one stolen base attempt in 27 games is still a little alarming.