Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Still out Tuesday

Betts (foot) remains sidelined Tuesday against the Giants, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Betts has been out since Tuesday with a sore foot. He visited a doctor Monday, but the Red Sox have yet to provide a timeline for his return. Brock Holt (illness) returns to the lineup to start in right field in his absence.

