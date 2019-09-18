Play

Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Still sidelined

Betts (foot) remains on the bench Wednesday against the Giants, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Betts will miss his fourth straight game with foot inflammation. An MRI revealed no serious issues Tuesday, but all that's been provided in terms of his return timeline is that he hopes to play again this season. Brock Holt starts in right field again Wednesday.

