Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Strong day at dish
Betts went 3-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-4 loss to the Angels.
Betts first scored on a J.D. Martinez single in the third inning before plating Brock Holt in the fourth with a sacrifice fly. Betts was then hit by a pitch from Ty Buttrey in the seventh inning and swiped second base for his 14th steal of the year. The outfielder is up to 70 RBI, 122 runs scored and 23 homers while hitting .288/.388/.509 over 134 games this season.
