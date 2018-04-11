Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Stuffs stat line in blowout win
Betts went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and five runs during Tuesday's 14-1 win over the Yankees.
The outfielder now sports an eight-game hitting streak and is up to two homers, six RBI, two stolen bases and a league-leading 13 runs for the campaign. Considering Betts is still just 25 years old and is already beginning his fourth full season, there's potential that he's kick-starting a career-best fantasy showing.
