Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Swats 22nd homer

Betts went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Boston's 10-5 victory over Kansas City on Friday.

It was the 100th-career homer for Betts, who touched up Jason Hammel with a 410-foot blast to lead off the game for his 22nd long ball of the season. Career milestones aside, Betts is in the midst of a dominant, MVP-caliber campaign, as he now boasts an incredible .336/.428/.672 slash line through 265 at-bats.

