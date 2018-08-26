Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Swipes 25th base
Betts went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Rays.
Betts reached base on a fielder's choice before swiping his 25th base of the season, putting him one shy of his stolen-base total from both of the past two seasons, which also happens to be his career high. The 25-year-old also owns an impressive .335/.422/.628 slash line to go with 27 homers, 64 RBI and 104 runs over 111 games this season, leaving him as one of the American League's top MVP candidates.
