Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Swipes base, goes deep

Betts went 1-for-4 with two walks, a home run and a stolen base Wednesday against the Orioles.

Betts took Andrew Cashner deep in the third inning for his seventh home run of the season. He also took advantage of extra frames by stealing his second bag of the season in the 12th inning, though he was ultimately stranded at second base. While he hasn't been aggressive on the basepaths early on, the rest of Betts' profile is strong and he remains among the most elite fantasy assets.