Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Takes BP again Saturday

Betts (abdomen) took batting practice Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Betts has now taken batting practice three days in a row, and if he's feeling good after Saturday's workout, he'll do it all over again Sunday. If he can make it through the weekend without suffering any setbacks, manager Alex Cora stated Betts could begin a short rehab stint Monday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

