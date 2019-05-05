Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Takes seat Sunday
Betts is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Betts will sit out for just the second time all season and the first time since April 7 as the Red Sox build in some rest for the star outfielder in the midst of a stretch of 12 games in 12 days. J.D. Martinez will shift to the outfield as a replacement for Betts while Steve Pearce handles Martinez's usual duties as designated hitter.
