Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Taking batting practice Friday

Betts (abdomen) will take batting practice Friday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston

The Red Sox are having Betts take batting practice for the second day in a row Friday to test out how his abdominal injury is responding to the added workload. It hasn't been determined whether Betts will require a rehab assignment before returning to the Red Sox, but a determination on that could come after Friday's session.

More News
Our Latest Stories