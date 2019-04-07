Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Taking seat for series finale

Betts is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

The Red Sox haven't provided a reason for Betts' absence, but he's presumably just getting a maintenance day as the team looks to keep their superstar fresh for the 162-game schedule. After seeing a four-game hit streak end Saturday, Betts is batting .262 on the season, but the depressed average and lack of stolen bases to date shouldn't create any concern about his long-term outlook.