Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Three runs and three RBI

Betts had a big day at the plate in Friday's shootout win over the Orioles, going 3-for-4 with a pair of walks, three RBI and three runs scored.

Betts was a key player in the explosion which saw the Red Sox score 14 runs from the sixth to eighth innings. He walked and scored in the sixth, singled and scored in the seventh and scored following a three-run double in the eighth. He's been on an absolute tear over the past five games, going 11-for-20 with 11 runs and five RBI.