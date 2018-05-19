Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Three XBH in Friday's loss
Betts went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Orioles.
The homer was his 14th of the season, putting him back into a tie with Manny Machado for the major-league lead, while the multi-hit performance was Betts' eighth in the last 10 games, boosting his slash line on the season to a dizzying .371/.443/.761.
