Red Sox's Mookie Betts: To undergo examination Tuesday
Betts was removed from Monday's game for precautionary reasons but will get his left wrist examined Tuesday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Betts hasn't been able to explain the wrist pain he felt during Monday's game. The Red Sox haven't made any indications that it's serious, but Betts's status for Tuesday should be considered questionable until the doctors are able to get a look at him.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Leaves with wrist pain•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Game-changer in Sunday's win•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Back in action Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Rips triple, homer in win over O's•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Back in action Monday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...