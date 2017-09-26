Play

Red Sox's Mookie Betts: To undergo examination Tuesday

Betts was removed from Monday's game for precautionary reasons but will get his left wrist examined Tuesday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Betts hasn't been able to explain the wrist pain he felt during Monday's game. The Red Sox haven't made any indications that it's serious, but Betts's status for Tuesday should be considered questionable until the doctors are able to get a look at him.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast