Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Trade hits significant snag
Betts' reported trade from the Red Sox to the Dodgers was temporarily placed on hold Saturday after the Twins withdrew from their part of the three-team deal, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Brusdar Graterol was supposed to move from Minnesota to Boston, but the Red Sox didn't like what they saw in his medical history and demanded an additional prospect from the Twins, who elected to withdraw from the deal entirely rather than acquiesce to that demand. Boston and Los Angeles will now be forced to complete the deal themselves or find a new third party. It still appears that the saga will end with Betts winding up as a Dodger, but that looks less certain than it did when the deal was first announced.
