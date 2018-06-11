Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Travels with team, but return date uncertain
Betts (abdomen) won't begin a minor-league rehab assignment Monday and instead traveled with the Red Sox to Baltimore to continue working out under the supervision of the big club's training staff, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Betts, who was able to take some swings on the field and in the batting cage Sunday, so it shouldn't be long before he's ready to face live pitching in a game setting. The Red Sox don't have a firm target date for Betts' return from the 10-day disabled list, but he's not expected to require more than a game or two in the minors before being activated.
