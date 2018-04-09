Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Turns in another multi-hit performance
Betts went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's victory over the Rays.
In addition to scoring two runs, Betts drove in a run. Betts has been outstanding at the dish, as he's logged a hit in seven consecutive games and posted four multi-hit outings in the month of April. Through nine games, Boston's leadoff man has scored eight runs and stolen two bases.
