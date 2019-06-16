Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Turns in multi-hit day

Betts went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI, a walk, a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Orioles.

Betts plated a pair of runs in the 10th inning on an infield single, extending Boston's lead to three runs. He also swiped his seventh bag of the season in the series finale. Betts is a career .299 hitter, though he's struggled to hit for average so far this season, slashing .266/.387/.456 over 71 games.