Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Tweaks foot, stays in game
Betts awkwardly bent his right foot against the outfield wall while nearly catching a home run hit by the Athletics' Marcus Semien on Wednesday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Betts was seen stretching out the foot and stayed in the game, with manager Alex Cora telling reporters that the outfielder is fine. As usual with these sorts of injuries, we like to see how the player responds the next day.
