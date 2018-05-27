Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Unlikely to play Monday

Red Sox manager John Farrell said Betts (side) "probably" won't play in Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Betts sat out Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Braves due to left side tightness, an injury that cropped up shortly before the game began. Though Betts is being labeled as day-to-day, the Red Sox are understandably taking the long view with their star and seem inclined to give him at least another day to get over the issue. Unless the Red Sox suggest Betts' condition has taken a turn for the worse Monday, the outfielder still looks on track to avoid the disabled list and return to the Boston lineup at some point during the week.