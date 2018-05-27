Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Unlikely to play Monday
Red Sox manager John Farrell said Betts (side) "probably" won't play in Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Betts sat out Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Braves due to left side tightness, an injury that cropped up shortly before the game began. Though Betts is being labeled as day-to-day, the Red Sox are understandably taking the long view with their star and seem inclined to give him at least another day to get over the issue. Unless the Red Sox suggest Betts' condition has taken a turn for the worse Monday, the outfielder still looks on track to avoid the disabled list and return to the Boston lineup at some point during the week.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Out Sunday with left side tightness•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Late scratch from lineup•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Continues red-hot hitting•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Three XBH in Friday's loss•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Tweaks foot, stays in game•
-
Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Reaches base four times•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...