Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Whacks first spring homer
Betts went 1-for-1 with a home run, two walks and two runs scored in Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Betts has had a slow start to the spring, having gone 0-for-16 before getting his first hit last Thursday and now his first homer. Coming off a season in which his average dropped 54 points to .264, Betts is batting just .100 (2-for-20) this spring, but the dynamic outfielder will be a threat as Boston's leadoff hitter in 2018.
