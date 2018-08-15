Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Will be off Wednesday

Betts will not be in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Phillies, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic Boston reports.

The Red Sox, who are playing an inter-league game in a National League city, will not have the luxury of a designated hitter. Manager Alex Cora sat Jackie Bradley on Tuesday and will rest Betts on Wednesday in order to get J.D. Martinez in the lineup. The rest day for Betts' fantasy owners comes at an inopportune time. MLB's leader in batting average (.350) is currently riding a nine-game hitting streak, in which he has 10 extra-base hits and a 1.454 OPS.