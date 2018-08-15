Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Will be off Wednesday
Betts will not be in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Phillies, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic Boston reports.
The Red Sox, who are playing an inter-league game in a National League city, will not have the luxury of a designated hitter. Manager Alex Cora sat Jackie Bradley on Tuesday and will rest Betts on Wednesday in order to get J.D. Martinez in the lineup. The rest day for Betts' fantasy owners comes at an inopportune time. MLB's leader in batting average (.350) is currently riding a nine-game hitting streak, in which he has 10 extra-base hits and a 1.454 OPS.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start