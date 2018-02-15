Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Will likely return to leadoff spot in 2018

Manager Alex Cora is expected to utilize Betts out of the leadoff spot in 2018, Jordan Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald reports.

Betts started off the 2017 campaign batting out of the three hole under previous manager John Farrell. He did transition back to leadoff in early May, but then Farrell moved him back down to the middle of the order again in August. Moving forward, this should give Betts more base-stealing opportunities as well as runs scored, but he may take a hit in terms of his RBI numbers.