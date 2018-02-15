Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Will likely return to leadoff spot in 2018
Manager Alex Cora is expected to utilize Betts out of the leadoff spot in 2018, Jordan Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald reports.
Betts started off the 2017 campaign batting out of the three hole under previous manager John Farrell. He did transition back to leadoff in early May, but then Farrell moved him back down to the middle of the order again in August. Moving forward, this should give Betts more base-stealing opportunities as well as runs scored, but he may take a hit in terms of his RBI numbers.
More News
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...
-
Pitching debate: Who'll join Big 4?
Has the elite top four starting pitcher group changed in Fantasy? Our baseball writers look...
-
Podcast: Talking players we love
We’re talking players we love on Valentine’s Day, plus we break down how a humidor will impact...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...