Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Wins arbitration case
Betts will make $10.5 million in 2018 after winning his arbitration case, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
The Red Sox came in at $7.5 million but will be forced to cough up a little more for their star outfielder. During this past season, Betts hit .264/.344/.459 with 24 home runs, 102 RBI and 26 stolen bases. Although he put up a solid season, it was a relative disappointment to the breakout he experienced in 2016. No matter which version appears this spring, expect Betts to get a wealth of opportunities within the Red Sox's offense, making him a sought-after talent.
More News
-
Sleepers 1.0: Quest for value
Which players might not get enough respect on Draft Day? Scott White names 12 of the most likely...
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...