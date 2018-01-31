Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Wins arbitration case

Betts will make $10.5 million in 2018 after winning his arbitration case, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The Red Sox came in at $7.5 million but will be forced to cough up a little more for their star outfielder. During this past season, Betts hit .264/.344/.459 with 24 home runs, 102 RBI and 26 stolen bases. Although he put up a solid season, it was a relative disappointment to the breakout he experienced in 2016. No matter which version appears this spring, expect Betts to get a wealth of opportunities within the Red Sox's offense, making him a sought-after talent.