Red Sox's Mookie Betts: X-rays negative
Betts had an X-ray after leaving Saturday's game against the Orioles which revealed nothing worse than a bruised foot, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Betts limped off the field with a trainer after a collision at the plate in the first inning. He was able to play for two more innings before being pulled from the game. Assuming further tests don't reveal any unanticipated issues, Betts should be considered day-to-day.
